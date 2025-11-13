DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $53,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in DaVita by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

