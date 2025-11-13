FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services Reduced by Analyst

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kelly Services in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.80 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $302.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kelly Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 52.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 95,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,801.44. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $368,143.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,999.62. This represents a 40.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $721,526. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -6.70%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

