B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Identiv

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Identiv in a report released on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 308.59%. Identiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INVE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Identiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Identiv Stock Performance

Identiv stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 373,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 80,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

