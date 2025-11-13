KBC Group NV Increases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,777.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,623.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,665.28. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $32,252,997 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

