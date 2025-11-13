KBC Group NV Has $44.16 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $44,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 544,046 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 49.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $885.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

