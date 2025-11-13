KBC Group NV Buys 60,421 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

KBC Group NV grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 299.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,421 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $44,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $500.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $394.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,932.16, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

