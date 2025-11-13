Reviewing HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) & Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Interparfums has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interparfums and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 1 5 1 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00

Interparfums presently has a consensus target price of $145.60, indicating a potential upside of 64.41%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interparfums and HempAmericana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.46 billion 1.94 $164.36 million $5.11 17.33 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Summary

Interparfums beats HempAmericana on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

