Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Head to Head Analysis

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RB Global and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 3 5 0 2.63 Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00

RB Global presently has a consensus price target of $122.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Freightos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 9.46% 9.42% 4.18% Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares RB Global and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RB Global and Freightos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $4.53 billion 4.18 $413.10 million $2.09 48.75 Freightos $27.16 million 7.72 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -9.30

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats Freightos on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

