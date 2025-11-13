USDB (USDB) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $41.51 million and $634.05 thousand worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDB has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 41,623,369 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 41,628,115.91758097. The last known price of USDB is 0.98947152 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $640,218.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

