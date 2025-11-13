Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $212.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

