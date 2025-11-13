Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 607 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 75.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $194.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

