Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TKO Group by 569.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,056,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $181.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.