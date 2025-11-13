Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,011 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

