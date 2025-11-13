Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 149,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $4,227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after buying an additional 264,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

