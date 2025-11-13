Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 285 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 187.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

ROP stock opened at $455.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.42 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

