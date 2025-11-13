Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qfin were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qfin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qfin by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Qfin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qfin by 472.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. This is an increase from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. Qfin’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

