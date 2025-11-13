Profund Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,993 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 766.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Weiss Ratings cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.32.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,260. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

