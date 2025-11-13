Financial Survey: Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spruce Power and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 Garmin 2 1 1 1 2.20

Garmin has a consensus target price of $239.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Given Garmin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spruce Power and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -23.23% -18.56% -2.84% Garmin 22.63% 19.42% 15.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Garmin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 1.03 -$70.49 million ($4.21) -1.12 Garmin $6.94 billion 5.49 $1.41 billion $8.12 24.43

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garmin beats Spruce Power on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

