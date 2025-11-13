Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,982 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.1%

NSIT opened at $91.65 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

