BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,850 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 2,170 to GBX 2,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 2,145 to GBX 2,192 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,996.75.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,792 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,915.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,856.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

