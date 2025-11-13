First Western Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 94.3% during the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.78. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.