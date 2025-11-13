Wrapped THETA Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.57 Million (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded up 410.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Wrapped THETA token can now be bought for approximately $23.67 or 0.00022984 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped THETA has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and $146.00 thousand worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped THETA has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped THETA Profile

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped THETA

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 1,542.5692244 USD and is up 14,881.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,088,365.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

