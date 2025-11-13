3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,514 and last traded at GBX 3,522. 48,002,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average session volume of 5,520,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,167.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

