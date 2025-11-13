aPriori (APR) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

aPriori (APR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, aPriori has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. aPriori has a total market cap of $50.09 million and $27.16 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aPriori token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104,665.88 or 0.99664236 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102,870.13 or 0.99879002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aPriori

aPriori’s launch date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. aPriori’s official website is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.27339871 USD and is down -9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $26,480,691.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aPriori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aPriori using one of the exchanges listed above.

