Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,958,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,144,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after buying an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $175.34 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.83.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

