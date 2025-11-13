Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Kirin Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

