Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Kirin had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.30%.
Kirin Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of KNBWY stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.
Kirin Company Profile
