Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 28,511 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $759,233. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

