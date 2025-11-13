ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3%

D stock opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

