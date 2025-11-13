EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Booking by 182.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,707,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,437 shares of company stock worth $18,460,963. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,175.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,281.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,413.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

