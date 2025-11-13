Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,271 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $528,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,360,000 after buying an additional 543,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

