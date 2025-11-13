Profund Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SHG opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shinhan Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

