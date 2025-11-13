Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 395.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $243,864.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,097.18. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.49 and a beta of 0.66. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

