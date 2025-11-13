ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,843 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $214,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $48,383,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,931,000 after buying an additional 319,115 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

