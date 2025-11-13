ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $466.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.45. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

