ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,979,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,248 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,693,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,487,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,785,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,064,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

