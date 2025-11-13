ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,013 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of H. B. Fuller worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $36,830,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

