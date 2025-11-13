Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE COF opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

