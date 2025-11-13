Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grab by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

