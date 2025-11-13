Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,282 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,306,014.64. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.34. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,823. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

