Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 19,303 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,650 shares of company stock worth $14,639,336 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

