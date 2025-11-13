Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,326 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 34.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 10.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 64.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 109,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

