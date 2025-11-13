DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in DaVita by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of DaVita by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

