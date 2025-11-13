Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

