Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $41,000 Position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRDN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRDN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

GRDN opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

