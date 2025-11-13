Stephens Initiates Coverage on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.9%

SIG stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

