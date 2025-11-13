Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 28,094 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,756,436.88.
Innodata Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of INOD opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 40.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Innodata from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.