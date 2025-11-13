Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn Buys 10,000 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Neil Hunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $455.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.89 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,530,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

