Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert Murphy Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 51,911,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,289,008. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SNAP stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.89. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,117,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,830 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 66.2% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Snap by 54.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 749,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 264,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Snap from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

