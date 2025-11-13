Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $985,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.