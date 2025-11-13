Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Julia Suzanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 18th, Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00.
Lumentum Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of LITE opened at $253.81 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
