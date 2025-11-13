Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julia Suzanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00.

Shares of LITE opened at $253.81 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.97.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

